Pres. Moon Urges Public to Unite Again to Combat COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged the public to, once again, unite efforts so that the COVID-19 pandemic situation stabilizes in the nation.Moon made the call in a message posted on his social media Tuesday with regard to the social distancing level being raised following the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.He said South Korea is again faced with a difficult war against the virus following this spring and summer. He stressed that, for now, it’s imperative to curb the spread as soon as possible.The president expressed deep regret over the public having to suffer inconvenience yet again in their everyday lives and face difficulties in their livelihoods amid signs of an economic recovery.Moon also stressed that it’s society’s responsibility to safely hold the College Scholastic Ability Test nationwide next Thursday.