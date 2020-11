Photo : KBS News

A bill seeking revisions to the National Intelligence Service(NIS) Act was passed at a subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.The passage came after ruling Democratic Party(DP) members of the Intelligence Committee pushed the bill forward amid strong protest from opposition party legislators.The revised bill aims to transfer the NIS' authority to investigate suspected communist sympathizers to another institute.DP lawmakers proposed that such authority be transferred to an independent investigative body with a three-year grace period. However, the main opposition People Power Party opposed the transfer.The revised bill also seeks to remove domestic intelligence from the spy agency's scope of activities.