Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korean Stocks Hit Record High for Second Straight Day

Write: 2020-11-24 16:08:56Update: 2020-11-24 16:40:56

S. Korean Stocks Hit Record High for Second Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean stocks renewed its all-time high again on this Tuesday for a second straight day. Trading was buoyed by investor optimism fueled by positive news regarding COVID-19 vaccines and political developments in the United States.
Robert Koehler has the report.

Report: South Korean stocks hit an all-time high for a second straight day.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15-point-17 points, or zero-point-58 percent, on Tuesday, to close at two-thousand-617-point-76. 

The index also reached a new intraday high at two-thousand-628-point-52 during trading, breaking a previous high set in January of 2018. 

Markets were strong elsewhere as well. 

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained one-point-12 percent overnight to reach 29-thousand-591-point-27 points, while in Tokyo, the Nikkei closed Tuesday at 26-thousand-165-point-59, up two-point-five percent.

Observers pointed to investor optimism fueled by news of progress in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and expectations that the global economy may soon return to normal.

Also fueling the sentiment were signs in the United States that President-elect Joe Biden may enjoy a smooth transition, with investors seemingly welcoming news of former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's appointment as incoming Treasury Secretary.

However, South Korea's tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing one-point-19 points, or zero-point-14 percent, to close at 872-point-10. 
Robert Koehler, KBS World Radio News
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >