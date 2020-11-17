S. Korean Stocks Hit Record High for Second Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean stocks renewed its all-time high again on this Tuesday for a second straight day. Trading was buoyed by investor optimism fueled by positive news regarding COVID-19 vaccines and political developments in the United States.Robert Koehler has the report.Report: South Korean stocks hit an all-time high for a second straight day.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15-point-17 points, or zero-point-58 percent, on Tuesday, to close at two-thousand-617-point-76.The index also reached a new intraday high at two-thousand-628-point-52 during trading, breaking a previous high set in January of 2018.Markets were strong elsewhere as well.On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained one-point-12 percent overnight to reach 29-thousand-591-point-27 points, while in Tokyo, the Nikkei closed Tuesday at 26-thousand-165-point-59, up two-point-five percent.Observers pointed to investor optimism fueled by news of progress in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and expectations that the global economy may soon return to normal.Also fueling the sentiment were signs in the United States that President-elect Joe Biden may enjoy a smooth transition, with investors seemingly welcoming news of former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's appointment as incoming Treasury Secretary.However, South Korea's tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing one-point-19 points, or zero-point-14 percent, to close at 872-point-10.Robert Koehler, KBS World Radio News