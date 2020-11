Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended at an all-time high Thursday, just two days after setting the previous new record, this time as gains in Samsung Electronics offset profit-taking and worries over rising COVID-19 cases.The KOSPI rose 24-point-37 points, or zero-point-94 percent, to close at two-thousand-625-point-91.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining nine-point-41 points, or one-point-09 percent, to close at 874-point-53.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-104-point-six won