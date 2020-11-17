Seoul to Implement Special Public Transportation Measures on CSAT Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City will implement special public transportation measures for test takers on the day of the college entrance examination on Thursday.The city government said Monday that morning rush hour subway operations will be extended from 6 to 10 a.m., compared to 7 to 9 a.m. on normal days, while more trains will run during the rush hours.Downtown buses will service more frequently between 6 to 8:10 a.m. while some 19-thousand private cabs will additionally hit the roads in the morning hours.About 730 city-owned and private vehicles will be on standby near subway stations, bus stops and other key locations to help transport students to their test sites. If students request, they can get a ride for free.On the day of the College Scholastic Ability Test, the Seoul city government will also have municipal and public firm employees report to work one hour later at 10 a.m. to reduce traffic congestion.