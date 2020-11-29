Menu Content

Gov't to Accommodate Quarantined Applicants for University Admissions

Write: 2020-12-04 13:02:14Update: 2020-12-04 13:57:54

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's education chief said preparations have been made to accommodate university applicants in self-quarantine as they go through the admissions process at hundreds of separate venues around the country.

At a press briefing on Friday, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said the 348 test sites will be enough to accommodate all those in quarantine.

Some 210-thousand applicants are expected to take part in various tests conducted by universities this weekend, followed by another 190-thousand next weekend.

This comes after some 490-thousand people, including dozens of COVID-19 patients, took the annual nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) under strict quarantine on Thursday.

The minister said entry to all test sites is being restricted, with the exception of test-takers, and enrolled university students and staff who experience symptoms are prohibited from coming to school.

Special inspections among local governments, public health centers and universities will continue until December 22.
