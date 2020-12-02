KDCA Concludes No Link Between Flu Shots and 108 Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's health authorities have concluded that there was no direct link between the administration of flu shots and a number of recent deaths.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced the conclusion on Saturday, saying that a total of 108 people died after receiving seasonal flu vaccines this year.The KDCA said that it recently added one more death and after a review of the case on Friday, it reached its conclusion that there were no causal links between the death and the vaccine as in the previous 107 cases.About two thousand people reported fever and other side effects after getting flu shots this year, but no case has been confirmed to have causal links with the shots.KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong urged people who are subject to the nation's influenza vaccination program but have not received the shots yet to get inoculated within the year.