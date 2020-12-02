Health Minister: Quarantine Capabilities, Medical System About to Reach Limits

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Thursday the nation is in a precarious situation in which its quarantine capabilities and medical system are about to reach their limits due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo gave the assessment during a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.Park noted the daily number of infections in the greater Seoul area has been hitting new highs recently, with over three thousand new cases confirmed over the past week alone.The minister said the government will secure enough beds for critical patients and facilities for patients with mild symptoms so they can receive proper treatment in a timely manner.He then called on the public to thoroughly follow antivirus measures such as wearing masks and social distancing, saying that they are the "best vaccines" until the COVID-19 vaccines are tested and ready.The government had laid out plans the previous day to set up makeshift COVID-19 screening clinics in some 150 areas of the capital region to facilitate the testing of people not showing symptoms over the next three weeks.