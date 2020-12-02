Gov't Expects Minimal Impact to AstraZeneca Order in Light of US Executive Order

Photo : YONHAP News

Another government official has indicated Korea's access to its pre-order of AstraZeneca vaccines will be minimally impacted by a recent executive order issued by US President Donald Trump which prioritizes Americans' access to the COVID-19 shots.Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told reporters on Thursday the planned shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines are likely to be "less affected" as they would be produced in South Korea.At the same time, he added it is an issue that requires further study.It remains uncertain how the U.S. executive order signed this week will be implemented as pharmaceutical firms have signed contracts with several countries. AstraZeneca's vaccine has yet to be approved by the FDA, and could see delays in that process.Seoul's health ministry official Son Young-rae one day earlier had said he does not expect access issues as AstraZeneca plans to circulate their vaccines produced in South Korea domestically first.South Korea plans to purchase enough coronavirus vaccines from four private companies - including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen - to immunize up to 34 million South Koreans. Of that total, AstraZeneca is to supply vaccines for ten million people.