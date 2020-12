Photo : YONHAP News

A train station in Seoul has reported COVID-19 cases, prompting a partial suspension of rail services.Korea Railroad Corp.(KORAIL) said that eleven employees at Susaek Station tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.KORAIL shut down the affected office and conducted thorough disinfection on the entire station, placing all employees tasked with railroad transportation service under self-isolation.With the outbreak, KORAIL decided to suspend 16 non-bullet trains on the Janghang Line from Friday through December 22.