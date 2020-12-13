Top Prosecutor Plans to Take Legal Action against Panel's Decision

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl said he will take legal action against a Justice Ministry panel's decision to suspend him from duty for his alleged misconduct.Yoon unveiled the plan in a message to reporters on Wednesday soon after the disciplinary panel decided to suspend him for two months after a marathon discussion overnight.Suspension is the third-heaviest penalty of the five-tier punishment system for a prosecutor, with dismissal the heaviest and reprimand the lightest.Yoon strongly criticized the panel's decision, calling it an "unfair and illegal" move aimed at removing him from the post based on illegitimate procedures and groundless allegations.The top prosecutor vowed to rectify the fault in accordance with due procedures specified in the Constitution and law, claiming that the panel's decision severely impaired the independence and political neutrality of the state prosecution and rule of law.