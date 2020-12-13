White House: Trump to Veto NDAA Restricting Troop Reduction in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump will reportedly veto a major defense bill that contains restrictions against reducing U.S. troops in South Korea from the current level of 28-thousand-500.The National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) passed both the Republican-led Senate and Democratic-majority House last week with overwhelming votes.Trump has until December 23 to either sign it or veto it.White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday that she doesn't have a timeline on the matter, but President Trump does plan to veto it.The spokesperson said that Trump opposes the annual defense bill as it would constrain his ability to withdraw U.S. troops from South Korea, Afghanistan and Germany.A veto by Trump, however, will likely be overridden in future votes, as the bill passed both the Senate and House of Representatives with veto-proof margins.