Photo : YONHAP News

An advisory panel of experts said Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine was appropriate for people aged 16 years and older.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Friday announced the results of a meeting of its advisory panel of experts held the previous day.The ministry’s central pharmaceutical deliberation committee also decided that the vaccine has no significant safety issues and has an efficacy rate of 95 percent, similar to results of an earlier review by another advisory panel.The committee meeting is the second of three rounds of review for the vaccine. The ministry plans to decide on official approval after the last review is completed.