Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Friday upheld a ban on anti-government rallies planned by conservative groups on Monday, a Korean holiday marking the March First Independence Movement of 1919.The Seoul Administrative Court dismissed the groups' request to suspend Seoul City's ban on rallies taking place at downtown Gwanghwamun Square.Seoul has banned protests at major public squares in the city since February last year to curb the spread of COVID-19.Level 2 social distancing is currently in place in the greater Seoul area, which bans gatherings of 100 or more people.South Korea experienced a surge in infections following a mass rally on August 15 Liberation Day last year.