Gov't to Discuss Measures to Prevent 4th Wave of COVID-19 Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the government will discuss measures to prevent a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, citing no signs of significant drops in daily cases.The prime minister made the remarks on Sunday presiding over a government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul.Chung expressed concerns about the virus situation, noting that the number of daily infections has stayed around the 300s and 400s for the past several weeks.He also said that the nation is in a critical situation with increased travel in spring and continued inflows of variants.In preemptive efforts to contain mass infections, Chung said that the government will strengthen the virus testing capability to 500-thousand people a day.He said that the government will also set up additional free COVID-19 testing sites in areas outside the capital region.