US Conducts First Combined Training of Missile Defense Units in Indo-Pacific

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. military has conducted combined training for its missile defense units in the Indo-Pacific region to test their ability to jointly respond in contingencies.According to the U.S. Army on Tuesday, the drill involved the 38th Air Defense Artillery(ADA) Brigade in Japan, the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command(AAMDC) in Hawaii, the 35th ADA Brigade in South Korea and the E-3 ADA THAAD unit in Guam.While the 94th AAMDC commands U.S. missile defense in the Indo-Pacific, the 38th ADA Brigade operates two U.S. X-band radars in Japan. The 35th ADA Brigade operates the Patriot and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) systems.The two-week combined command post training(CCPT), which wrapped up on March 12, was the first joint exercise with all the U.S. anti-missile units in the region.Col. Matthew Dalton, the commander of the 38th ADA, said they simulated real-time events to test response capabilities and the ability to communicate on bilateral networks.While the U.S. military did not mention a specific region, it is speculated that the training was likely based on a hypothetical North Korean ballistic missile traveling towards Japan.