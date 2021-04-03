Rival Parties Vow Follow-up on Special Law on Jeju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have vowed to follow up on a revised special law that calls for additional fact-finding probes into the April 3 Jeju incident and providing compensation and restoring honor for the victims.Party chiefs and floor leaders attended a ceremony on Jeju Island Saturday marking the 73rd anniversary of the incident and the bloody crackdown that followed.Ruling Democratic Party acting chairman Kim Tae-nyeon said the Special Act on the Jeju April 3 Incident, which has long been desired by Jeju residents, has passed with bipartisan support.He promised to carry out follow-up measures through government and parliament consultation.Main opposition People Power Party's floor leader Joo Ho-young offered words of encouragement to the victims and their families and also noted the passage of the bill in February, expressing hope that it could help heal the victims' wounds.Joo added that more discussions are necessary in areas of additional investigation and compensation matters in accordance with the requests of bereaved families.Justice Party chairman Yeo Yeong-gug said the revised law will hopefully pave the way to uncover the truth behind the incident and restore the victims honor.