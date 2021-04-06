Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US Formally Sign Defense Cost-Sharing Deal

Write: 2021-04-08 15:42:25Update: 2021-04-08 16:41:31

S. Korea, US Formally Sign Defense Cost-Sharing Deal

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States have formally signed a defense cost-sharing deal for the upkeep of U.S. forces stationed in the country.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Rob Rapson, charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, inked the Special Measures Agreement, or SMA, at a ceremony on Thursday at the Foreign Ministry.

Last month, both countries agreed to increase South Korea’s portion by 13-point-nine percent from 2019. Seoul’s contribution for the following four years will be based on increases in national defense costs.

Under the SMA, Seoul is to pay one-point-05 billion U.S. dollars for the upkeep of the 28-thousand-500-strong U.S. Forces Korea this year. The deal, which runs to 2025, now awaits ratification at the National Assembly.

The latest SMA comes after a year and a half of grueling negotiations that raised fears that a prolonged tug of war could undercut the bilateral alliance in the face of lingering North Korean military threats.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >