S. Korea to Extend Current Social Distancing Rules

Write: 2021-04-09 09:32:48Update: 2021-04-09 10:45:40

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday that the government will extend current social distancing measures, including the ban on gatherings of five or more people. 

Chung made the announcement during a government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul.  

The greater Seoul area will remain under Level Two social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier system, with the other parts of the country under Level One-point-Five. The current restrictions will be in place for three more weeks until May 2.

The government decided to more strictly enforce quarantine rules while keeping the current distancing levels. 

Chung said that the government will ban operations of high-risk clubs and bars in the greater Seoul area and Busan according to Level Two regulations. 

In the Seoul metropolitan area, restaurants, cafes, karaoke rooms and gyms will continue to be allowed to operate until 10 p.m., but the curfew can be readjusted to 9 p.m. at any time in case of a spike in infections.  

The decision came a day after South Korea reported 700 new COVID-19 cases, the highest tally in three months.
