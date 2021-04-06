S. Korea Reports 671 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday amid rising concerns over a possible fourth wave of the epidemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that the new cases brought the country's cumulative caseload to 108-thousand-269.Of the new cases, 644 were local infections, while 27 were imported.The number of local infections remain above 600 for the third consecutive day.About 70 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 214 in Seoul, 197 in Gyeonggi Province and 39 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 194 cases.The death toll rose to one-thousand-764 after six more people died, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-63 percent.The number of critically ill patients rose by one to 113.