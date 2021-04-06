Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea Reports 671 New COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2021-04-09 09:41:19Update: 2021-04-09 10:00:48

S. Korea Reports 671 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday amid rising concerns over a possible fourth wave of the epidemic.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that the new cases brought the country's cumulative caseload to 108-thousand-269.

Of the new cases, 644 were local infections, while 27 were imported.
The number of local infections remain above 600 for the third consecutive day. 

About 70 percent of the local cases came from the greater metro area, with 214 in Seoul, 197 in Gyeonggi Province and 39 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 194 cases. 

The death toll rose to one-thousand-764 after six more people died, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-63 percent. 

The number of critically ill patients rose by one to 113.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >