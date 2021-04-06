Britain's Prince Philip Dies Aged 99

Photo : KBS News

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.A statement from Buckingham Palace said Friday that it is with deep sorrow that the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away peacefully in the morning at Windsor Castle.Prince Philip, the longest serving consort in British history, was only months away from his 100th birthday in June.He returned to Windsor Castle last month after spending a month in hospital. He initially received care for an infection but then under went heart surgery for a pre-existing condition.Prince Philip stepped down from royal engagements in 2017.He had been married to the Queen for 73 years and they have four children, including Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the throne, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.