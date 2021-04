Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with no signs of a slowdown in infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 698 new infections were recorded the previous day, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 112-thousand-117.The daily figure slightly dropped from the previous day, but hovers around 700 for the second straight day.Of the new cases detected throughout Wednesday, 670 were local transmissions and 28 were imported.About two-thirds of the domestic cases come from the greater metro area, with 216 in Seoul, 222 in Gyeonggi Province and 16 in Incheon. All other regions in the nation added a total of 216 cases.The death toll rose to one-thousand-788 after six more people died, with the fatality rate standing at one-point-59 percent. The number of critically ill patients dropped by one to 99.