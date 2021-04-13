Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korean Company to Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine on Consignment from Aug.

Write: 2021-04-15 13:38:35Update: 2021-04-15 14:30:43

S. Korean Company to Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine on Consignment from Aug.

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting in August, another South Korean pharmaceutical company will manufacture an overseas developer's COVID-19 vaccines through a consignment contract.

Baek Young-ha, an official in charge of the country's vaccine procurement, said on Thursday that the two sides are in the process of finalizing the deal for the production of the vaccine that has been approved overseas.

The official declined to elaborate further as the talks are still under way between the two companies.

Baek stressed that amid growing uncertainties surrounding the global vaccine supply shortage, South Korea is in a relatively favorable position thanks to its production infrastructure.

The official then vowed to ensure that the nation achieves herd immunity by November through a stable supply of the vaccines.

Until now, SK Bioscience was the only South Korean firm to clinch consignment deals for the local manufacture of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >