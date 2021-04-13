US Envoy: US Confident Japan's Coordination with IAEA on Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

A United States special envoy for climate says that Washington is confident Japan has worked very closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and will continue to do so regarding its decision to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry made the remarks at a news conference on Sunday at a hotel in Seoul when asked if Washington shares Seoul's concerns about the Japanese decision.The former U.S. secretary of state said that the United States is confident that Japan has had full consultation with the IAEA and that the atomic agency has set up a very rigorous process.He added that the key is Japan's continued coordination with the IAEA as it monitors the process.Asked if Washington is willing to play a role related to the issue, Kerry said that the United States is not planning anything right now.He said that it is inappropriate for the United States to jump into the process that is already under way and where there are very clear rules and expectations.