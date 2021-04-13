Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Chinese Communist Party Mouthpiece Promotes Tourism in S. Korea

Write: 2021-04-19 15:33:04Update: 2021-04-19 18:47:01

Photo : YONHAP News

The Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, has published tourism advertisements for South Korea, featuring South Korean celebrities.

The issue published on April 12 carried an ad showing the K-pop boy band EXO in front of Gyeonghui Palace in central Seoul and encouraging visitors to experience the present and past of the country.

It is the first time a Chinese ruling party mouthpiece resumed promoting tourism in South Korea, following friction over the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) system in the country.

Additional ads promoting tourism in the South Korean cities of Busan and Gangneung, as well as related news reports, are expected to be published as well.

In the past, the Global Times was at the forefront of attacking South Korea with false reports suggesting that the country's traditional food kimchi and attire hanbok had originated in China.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >