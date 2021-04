Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities said Monday that seven million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be supplied to the country in May and June, and will be given to seniors 65 and older.In an online briefing, Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), announced a plan focusing on more vaccinations for the elderly.Jeong said the inoculations will be carried out swiftly at ten-thousand medical facilities, adding that efforts are ongoing to finalize the vaccine supply schedule and speed up the program.The government initially planned to vaccinate essential workers in May and June, but following blood clot concerns with the AstraZeneca vaccine, it excluded people under age 30. Shots for this age group are expected to begin in the third quarter.