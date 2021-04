Photo : KBS News

A South Korean man died in India while receiving treatment for COVID-19, the first such case amid a surge in infections in the country.According to the South Korean Embassy in the country on Monday, the man in his 50s recently tested positive and was admitted to a hospital in the Indian capital of New Delhi last Thursday along with his wife.His condition had worsened without securing an intensive care unit equipped with ventilators for COVID-19 patients amid a spike in infections in the city. He managed to get into a unit on Sunday afternoon but died the next day.India reported a record 273-thousand-810 new cases on Monday, setting a fresh record for the daily tally for the sixth consecutive day.