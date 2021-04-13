Ministry Vows Multilateral Diplomacy over Japan's Water Disposal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday vowed to engage in multilateral diplomacy through international agencies in response to Japan's decision to release radioactive water into the ocean.In a report submitted to parliament, the ministry said it will submit its concerns to the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), the United Nations and the World Health Organization(WHO).It pledged to vigorously endeavor to ensure that the process is scientifically and objectively verified by the international community, such as adding South Korean experts to the IAEA's monitoring team.Seoul will explore options for legal action, such as filing a case to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea(ITLOS), and demanding Tokyo provide sufficient information and to consult with Seoul.The ministry also plans to highlight Seoul's concerns during diplomatic talks with countries that have Pacific Ocean coastline.