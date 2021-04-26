Gov't to Exempt Fully Vaccinated People from Mandatory Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting on May 5, people fully vaccinated in South Korea will be exempt from an otherwise mandatory two-week self-quarantine after coming into contact with an infected patient or when arriving from overseas.Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho in a Wednesday briefing said people who have received both vaccine doses, have tested negative and are without symptoms will not be required to enter the isolation period.He added, however, they will be monitored for two weeks, during which they will be tested twice. Monitoring refers to a daily report of their health status made to authorities.Yoon said the exemption will not apply to those arriving from countries where virus variants are prevalent such as South Africa and Brazil. Those vaccinated overseas with Russian or Chinese vaccines that are not authorized in South Korea will also be excluded.The exemption applies to people who have received both shots at least two weeks prior, which is considered how long it takes for immunity to form.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is expected to provide more information on the rule change during their Thursday briefing.