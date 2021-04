Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has announced the official date of the summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.Spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Thursday that President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Moon Jae-in to the White House on May 21.The statement said President Moon’s visit will highlight the "ironclad alliance" between the two nations, and the broad and deep ties between their governments, people and economies.It added that President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen the alliance and expand close cooperation.