Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has completed his COVID-19 vaccination after receiving his second AstraZeneca jab at a Seoul health center on Friday.It comes just 38 days after he received his first dose. The presidential office said it decided to move up the shot after the date for Moon’s summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden was finalized for May 21.Moon received his first dose in line with plans to attend a G7 summit in Britain set to open on June 11. He was initially set to get his second shot in mid-May given the 12-week gap between the first and second doses.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency allows a four-week gap for people who have to go overseas for urgent reasons.