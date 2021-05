Photo : YONHAP News

The government began accepting reservations for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from elderly citizens aged 70 to 74, as well as patients with chronic respiratory disorders, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.Some two-point-one million people aged 70 to 74 and about 12-thousand patients with chronic respiratory disorders will be eligible. Reservations will be open through June 3.While accepting the reservations, health authorities are exerting all-out efforts to calm public concerns over vaccine safety.Citing that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are being used around the world without any major problems, authorities said there is no reason that the vaccines would have serious side effects only in South Korea.