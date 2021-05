Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea International Cooperation Agency, or KOICA, has agreed with Senegal to inject 21 million U.S. dollars into boosting the West African country's agricultural development and technological manpower.KOICA announced Thursday that it had signed minutes of discussions to this end.The initiative involves injecting 11 million dollars to help the country develop various types of rice and a system for cultivating and distributing them by 2026.The rest of the money will go into building a pilot village based on South Korea's Saemaul or New Village program, and running a startup incubation program, to name a few.