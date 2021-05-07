Menu Content

2021-05-07

Military to Improve Meals, Living Conditions for Service Members

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid public backlash over inadequate meals provided to quarantined military personnel, the Defense Ministry announced measures to improve meals and other living conditions.

Under the measures discussed at a meeting led by Defense Minister Suh Wook on Friday, those in quarantine will be provided with better quality meals and be allowed to buy supplies in advance from the Post Exchange, or PX.

Portable shower booths and toilets will be set up at quarantine locations. And some rules, such as requiring everyone to wear masks while sleeping, will be eased.

The military will also push to raise the average daily meal cost from eight-thousand-500 won this year to ten-thousand-500 won next year and look into expanding food deliveries from four times a year to once a month.

This comes after photos and other information related to the military's poor living conditions and tough quarantine rules were posted on an anonymous online bulletin board for service members.
