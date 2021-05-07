Menu Content

S. Korea Donates $3.2 Mln in Medical Supplies to Bolivia

Write: 2021-05-07 16:56:55Update: 2021-05-07 16:59:30

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea International Cooperation Agency or KOICA is donating three-point-two million dollars worth of medical supplies to Bolivia.

A donation ceremony took place Thursday at Oruro-Korea Hospital in the city of Oruro in the South American nation. The hospital was built by KOICA in 2017.

Attending the event, Bolivian Health Minister Jeyson Auza Pinto thanked the Korean government for the supplies that will go towards meeting the medical needs of local residents. He said hemodialysis equipment in particular will greatly help improve the quality of life for patients with kidney problems.

The ceremony was also attended by the mayor and governor of Oruro, South Korean Ambassador Kim Hak-jae, the head of KOICA's Bolivia office and local health officials.

The donation is part of a nine million dollar aid program to the country that South Korea has pledged to deliver by next year especially aimed at enhancing health conditions for Bolivians living in highland areas.
