Moon: Gov't to Stabilize Housing, Help People Get Homes

Moon: Gov't to Stabilize Housing, Help People Get Homes

President Moon Jae-in says his government will pursue various policy measures to help realize the housing dreams of newlyweds, young people and others without homes.

In a special address marking the fourth anniversary of his inauguration on Monday, Moon said the government will protect those in actual need of a home, while seeking to stabilize the real estate market through the adoption of anti-speculation measures.

He added that the government will maintain its housing supply policy.

The president's remarks come as the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is considering easing loan regulations and property tax deductions for those in actual need of a home.

As for alleged land speculation by employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH), Moon vowed to eradicate real estate corruption by completing systematic reforms for transparent and fair transactions.
