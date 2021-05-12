International 'N. Korea Responded Well to US Proposal of Contact to Explain Policy Review'

North Korea has reportedly responded well to a proposal by the U.S. administration to explain the outcome of its North Korea policy review.



North Korea reportedly gave the response when the Biden administration requested contact to explain the details of the policy review last week.



The response suggests that working-level officials received the proposal, and whether the North will accept will likely be decided through internal review among high-level officials.



On April 30, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the U.S. completed the review of its policy on North Korea, noting that it will not focus on achieving a grand bargain nor will it rely on strategic patience.



Last week, the Washington Post reported that North Korea remained unresponsive to the U.S.' attempts to make contact to convey the outcome of the policy review, citing multiple sources in the Biden administration.