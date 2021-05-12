S. Korea's Exports Jump 81% in First 10 Days of May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports have jumped by over 80 percent on-year in the first ten days of May.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 12-point-48 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 81-point-two percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports also soared by 64-point-seven percent, with the number of working days increasing by half a day to five-point-five days from the same period last year.Shipments of autos and oil products jumped over 350 percent and 128 percent, respectively, while exports of wireless telecommunication devices gained 97-point-two percent and semiconductors grew over 51 percent.The nation witnessed growth in exports to most of its key trading partners, with shipments to the United States rising 139-point-two percent and China 45-point-five percent.