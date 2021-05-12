Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea's Exports Jump 81% in First 10 Days of May

Write: 2021-05-11 09:31:03Update: 2021-05-11 10:04:23

S. Korea's Exports Jump 81% in First 10 Days of May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports have jumped by over 80 percent on-year in the first ten days of May. 

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 12-point-48 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 81-point-two percent from a year earlier. 

Average daily exports also soared by 64-point-seven percent, with the number of working days increasing by half a day to five-point-five days from the same period last year. 

Shipments of autos and oil products jumped over 350 percent and 128 percent, respectively, while exports of wireless telecommunication devices gained 97-point-two percent and semiconductors grew over 51 percent.

The nation witnessed growth in exports to most of its key trading partners, with shipments to the United States rising 139-point-two percent and China 45-point-five percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >