S. Korea Positively Assesses N. Korea's Response to US Offer on Policy Review

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government positively assessed reports that Pyongyang responded to Washington's proposed contact to explain the outcome of its recent North Korea policy review.An official at the Unification Ministry said on Tuesday that Seoul positively views the reported communication so long as it provides an opportunity for Washington and Pyongyang to resume dialogue.The official, however, said it is too early to jump to conclusions about North Korea's response, and that Seoul is keeping a close eye on the situation and preparing for all possibilities.The Joe Biden administration reportedly reached out to North Korean officials last week and offered to explain the review. The North allegedly said that the proposal was well received.As for Unification Minister Lee In-young's visit to the U.S., the official said preparations are under way to arrange the trip for late June.