Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is considering lowering the age limit for the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) lowered its limit to 12.An official from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Tuesday that Pfizer is expected to apply for approval to make a similar adjustment in South Korea.The ministry currently allows the vaccine to be administered to those aged 16 or older.On Monday, the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine to minors between the ages of 12 and 15.