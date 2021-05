Photo : YONHAP News

New Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum took office on Friday after being officially appointed to the post by President Moon Jae-in.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said that Moon endorsed the parliamentary approval of Kim's appointment at 7 a.m. Friday, and Kim's term started at 12 a.m. the same day.Kim will preside over a government meeting on COVID-19 responses as the new prime minister Friday morning.The National Assembly, dominated by the ruling party, approved the appointment of Kim with a vote of 168 to five on Thursday. One abstained and two other votes were deemed invalid.The main opposition People Power Party, which has protested the appointment of three of five cabinet minister nominees over alleged ethical lapses, refused to take part in the vote.