Petition on Mandatory Military Duty for Women Sent for Parliamentary Review

A petition filed on the National Assembly website demanding that the country's mandatory military duty also apply to women will be reviewed by parliamentary committees after it was signed by 100-thousand people.

According to the Assembly on Friday, the petition posted on April 22 was sent to the committees of national defense and gender equality.

The petitioner called for revisions to the law that would require women to also serve in the military, citing concerns over weakened defense capacity due to the country's declining population.

The petitioner also cited female conscription in countries like Israel, China and North Korea.

A petition that secures 100-thousand signatures within 30 days is automatically sent to relevant committees for review, after which it can be referred to a plenary session or discarded.
