Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il presented his credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday, four months after his arrival in Tokyo.According to the embassy, Kang delivered greetings from President Moon Jae-in, before pledging to do his best to advance bilateral relations.After arriving in Tokyo on January 22, Kang went into a two-week quarantine, after which he submitted a copy of his credentials to the Japanese foreign ministry to begin his official duty.Although Kang's predecessors waited 30 to 50 days before submitting their credentials to the emperor, Kang had to postpone the previously scheduled date of April 8 due to a leg injury.It remains to be seen whether Kang will hold his first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi following Monday's ceremony.