S. Korea to Adjust Vaccination Schedule after Biden's Offer of Vaccine for Soldiers

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities plan to readjust schedules regarding COVID-19 vaccination by taking into account additional shipments of vaccines to be delivered in the next several weeks, including 55-thousand doses of Moderna vaccine set to arrive on May 31.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong expected in a media briefing on Monday that the first batch of Moderna vaccine will be ready for distribution by mid June.Expectations that the government may change vaccination schedules rose after U.S. President Joe Biden made a surprising offer during the South Korea-U.S. summit last Friday to fully vaccinate 550-thouand South Korean troops.The government initially planned to use Moderna and Pfizer vaccines set for delivery staring next month for soldiers under the age of 30 who are not eligible to AstraZeneca vaccine due to its link to rare blood clotting.Noting a need to confirm the kinds of vaccines to be provided by the U.S. and when they will be delivered, Jeong said new vaccination plans for the current and next month will be announced later through deliberations and discussions.