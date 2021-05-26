Police Raid S. Korean Publisher in Probe on Kim Il-sung Memoir

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have raided the office of a South Korean publisher which allegedly violated the national security law by publishing a memoir of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s security investigation unit said on Wednesday that it raided and confiscated materials as evidence at multiple venues including the office of Minjok Sarangbang in Mapo District and the home of the company's director at around 3 p.m..Police have been investigating the allegations since it received a criminal complaint from a conservative group called New Paradigm of Korea(NPK) against Minjok Sarangbang, which released the eight-volume memoir titled, “Kim Il-Sung: Reminiscences with the Century” on April 1.The group also filed an injunction to ban the sales of the memoir in the nation, expressing concerns that it could violate the personal rights of the South Korean people.The Seoul Western District Court, however, rejected the injunction request, saying materials submitted by the group failed to fully explain the need to prohibit the sale of the book series.The court said banning the distribution and sale of a book is possible only when it violates the personal rights of the person or people seeking the ban, saying this does not apply in this case.