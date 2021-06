Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's export prices rose for the sixth straight month in May amid a recovery in exports.According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, gained one-point-five percent on-month in May.From a year earlier, the index jumped 12-point-three percent, marking the largest on-year gain since March 2009.Meanwhile, the country's import price index rose two-point-six percent on-month in May. From a year earlier, the index soared 13-point-eight percent.The rise is attributed to price increases of imported products converted to the local currency due to rising prices of oil and raw materials.