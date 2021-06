Photo : YONHAP News

Crowd capacity at outdoor sporting events across South Korea will increase beginning Monday.According to the government, the greater Seoul area, which is under Level Two social distancing in the five-tier scheme, will be allowed to fill stadiums to 30 percent capacity, up from ten percent.Other regions under Level One-point-Five distancing will be allowed to fill venues to 50 percent capacity, up from 30 percent.Indoor and outdoor concert halls will be allowed to accept up to four-thousand people.However, quarantine restrictions for those facilities will remain in place, such as bans on eating, cheering and sitting together in a row.