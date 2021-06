Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea begins the inoculation of essential workers aged under 30 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.According to the vaccination task force, essential personnel born after January 1992, such as police, Coast Guard officers and firefighters, will receive their first shot from Tuesday.Medical workers at clinics and pharmacies, teachers and care workers at kindergartens, daycare centers and elementary schools are also eligible. The vaccinations will run through next Saturday.Health authorities accepted reservations from about 200-thousand people for the Pfizer vaccine.An additional 67-thousand eligible people may make reservations from June 28 to 30 via the task force website (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr).