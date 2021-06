Photo : YONHAP News

The government reported that the number of variant COVID-19 cases in the nation continues to rise amid growth in overall cases.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that 261 additional people became infected with four COVID-19 variants in the past week, raising total cases to two-thousand-225.Of the 261 cases, 223 were of the Alpha variant, 35 were of the Delta variant, while two were of the Beta variant and one was of the Gamma variant.Of these cases, 227 were local transmissions and 34 were from overseas.