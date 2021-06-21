Kyodo: UN Experts Demand Japan Address Discrimination against Korean University

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has reportedly refused to accept a request from the United Nations to correct its allegedly discriminatory treatment of a Korean university in Japan in COVID-19 financial support program.Japan’s Kyodo News said on Tuesday that four UN special rapporteurs handling human rights issues sent a letter to the Japanese government in February, demanding “all necessary interim measures be taken to halt the alleged violations and prevent their re-occurrence” regarding Korea University in Kodaira in western Tokyo.Under the now-defunct Japanese government’s policy launched last year, up to 200-thousand yen cash handout was given to financially troubled college students in Japan.However, the students from Korea University run by pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, or Chongryon, were excluded from receiving the benefits.Nongovernmental organization International Movement Against All Forms of Discrimination and Racism reported the issue to the UN in June last year.